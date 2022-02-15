N. Korea celebrates late leader’s birthday, pushes for unity

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has celebrated the 80th birthday of late leader Kim Jong Il with a concert, fireworks and a rare outdoor ceremony near its border with China. It’s pushing for greater internal unity amid pandemic-related hardships. State media say Kim’s son and current leader Kim Jong Un attended a state ceremony at Samjiyon city on Tuesday, on the eve of his father’s birthday. It didn’t say whether Kim Jong Un spoke during the event. It’s rare for North Korea to hold a high-profile state event in Samjiyon. The city is located at the foot of Mount Paektu, the heart of North Korea’s foundation myth revolving around the Kim family.