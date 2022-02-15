Popular Bollywood composer Bappi Lahiri dies at age 69

By ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood singer and composer Bappi Lahiri, who won millions of fans for popularizing feet-tapping disco music in the 1980s and 1990s, has died in a Mumbai hospital. He was 69. A statement from Criticare hospital said Lahiri was suffering from obstructive sleep apnea and a recurrent chest infection. He died on Tuesday night. Lahiri composed music for dozens of movies featuring top stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgun and Mithun Chakraborty. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Lahiri’s music “was all-encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions.”