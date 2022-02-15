San Francisco recalls 3 members of city’s school board

By JOCELYN GECKER

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco residents have recalled three members of the city’s school board for what critics called misplaced priorities and putting progressive politics over the needs of children during the pandemic. Voters overwhelmingly approved the recall Tuesday night, according to tallies by the San Francisco Department of Elections. The special election was the first recall in San Francisco since 1983, since a failed attempt to remove then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein. The school board has seven members, all Democrats, but only three were eligible to be recalled: school board President Gabriela López, Vice President Faauuga Moliga and Commissioner Alison Collins.