Second CNN executive exits in wake of internal Cuomo inquiry

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A second CNN executive is exiting the cable news network in the wake of an internal investigation. Allison Gollust’s resignation follows the company’s conclusion of its inquiry concerning ex-anchor Chris Cuomo and his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Gollust’s exit followed the resignation earlier this month of CNN President Jeff Zucker. According to a memo from Jason Kilar, CEO of CNN parent WarnerMedia, the investigation found violations of company policies, including CNN’s news standards and practices, by Zucker, Gollust, and Chris Cuomo. Gollust fired back, saying the memo was an attempt at retaliation intended to distract attention from its own actions.