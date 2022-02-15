UN says agreement in principle on Yemen tanker oil transfer

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian chief says an agreement has been reached in principle on a U.N.-coordinated proposal that would transfer more than 1 million barrels of crude oil from a tanker that has been moored off the coast of war-torn Yemen since the 1980s to another ship. Martin Griffiths reported the step to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday. The FSO Safer’s long-term presence in the Red Sea has raised fears of a massive oil spill or explosion that could cause an environmental catastrophe. U.N. envoy Hans Grundberg said the progress toward resolving the situation still must be solidified.