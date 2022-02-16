Catalan family drama ‘Alcarràs’ wins Berlin’s Golden Bear

BERLIN (AP) — The Catalan family drama “Alcarràs” has won the Golden Bear award for best movie at the Berlin International Film Festival. Director Carla Simón’s film was picked Wednesday from a field of 18 by a seven-member jury under American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan. He said the movie was honored “for its extraordinary performances, from the child actors to the actors in their 80s” and “for the ability to show the tenderness and comedy of family and struggle.” The film depicts a family that spends its summers picking peaches in Spain but faces new owners who plan to replace the peach trees with solar panels. Meltem Kaptan took the best leading performance honor and French director Claire Denis was chosen as best director.