GOP’s Rob Portman backs Timken to succeed him in US Senate

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rob Portman has endorsed Republican Jane Timken in the crowded GOP primary to succeed him next year. Portman tweeted Wednesday that the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party “is the best candidate to advance conservative @GOP policies to help #Ohio workers and families.” He called Timken smart and hard-working and said Ohioans “would be proud to have her representing us in the United States Senate.” Portman is a moderate Republican in a state that strongly supported former Republican Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. His campaign fund reported $3.5 million on hand in December.