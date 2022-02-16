Indiana Rep. Banks facing ‘insurrection’ ballot challenge

By TOM DAVIES

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana congressman who was rejected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the top Republican for the committee investigating last year’s U.S. Capitol insurrection is fending off an effort to remove his name from this year’s election ballot. The challenge to Rep. Jim Banks’ candidacy by a long-shot Democratic challenger is at least the second across the country against a Republican House member that claims they violated the U.S. Constitution by supporting an insurrection. Bank denounces the ballot challenge as frivolous. A former Democratic member of the Indiana election commission says he believes it has little chance of success when it’s considered Friday. A similar challenge is pending against North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn.