Intentionally burned dog released from Mississippi hospital

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — After 10 months of burn treatments, including skin grafts, a dog that had been intentionally set on fire by a child has been released from the hospital. The Tunica Humane Society said Buddy the dog was discharged from Mississippi State’s veterinary hospital on Tuesday. He had been there since a 12-year-old boy intentionally set fire to him last April. Because of the suspect’s age, the child could not be prosecuted. Meanwhile, Buddy’s doctor, has agreed to foster him until a forever home is found for him. Buddy is a yellow Labrador retriever mix. He underwent a series of skin grafts and has new skin on his snout.