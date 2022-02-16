Loan relief granted to students misled by for-profit DeVry

By COLLIN BINKLEY

AP Education Writer

The Biden administration says it will cancel more than $70 million in student debt for borrowers who say they were defrauded by the for-profit DeVry University. It marks the first time the Education Department has approved such claims for an institution that’s still in operation. About 1,800 former DeVry students will get their loans cleared after the department concluded that the school lied about the success of its graduates. The agency said Wednesday it plans to force the school to cover the cost of the $71.7 million in loan discharges. DeVry said it disagrees with the agency’s conclusions.