Mexican president expands criticism of local, foreign press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president is broadening his campaign against the mainstream press. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called Wednesday for information on the incomes of several prominent journalists, including Univision’s Jorge Ramos. López Obrador has accused journalists who publish criticial stories of being “mercenaries” and “bought.” Suspicion is growing that the president is using confidential government information like tax receipts to track and publish journalists’ income. Mexican law only requires government employees to report their salaries and property, but López Obrador says journalists should be forced to as well. He says that “their income has to do with the budget, public property and politics.”