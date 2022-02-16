Migrant minors dispute pits Florida against Catholic Church

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON

The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The debate over whether to deter or accommodate unaccompanied minors arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border has pitted Florida’s Catholic governor against the state’s highest-ranking Roman Catholic. The Archbishop of Miami and other faith leaders have implored the governor to reconsider an order that suspends renewals of state licenses for shelters that house unaccompanied children, saying these young migrants are vulnerable. The governor says he wants to deter human trafficking and accuses the Biden administration of being lax in cracking down on illegal immigration. Wenski has noted that the DeSantis policy would shutter a home that originally opened to care for Cuban refugee minors.