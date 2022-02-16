Negligence conviction tossed for officer who shot caregiver

MIAMI (AP) — An appeals court has ordered a new trial for a former Florida police officer who was sentenced to probation for shooting at a severely autistic man and wounding the man’s caretaker. A three-judge panel of the 3rd District Court of Appeal issued the decision Wednesday. The court ruled that a South Florida circuit judge was wrong to prevent a police official from testifying about the training former North Miami officer Jonathan Aledda received related to hostage rescues. Aledda was convicted of misdemeanor culpable negligence in 2019. Jurors acquitted him of more serious attempted manslaughter charges.