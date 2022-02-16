North Carolina GOP’s latest map proposal is less lopsided

By GARY D. ROBERTSON

Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina legislators have unveiled replacement redistricting maps that would appear to improve Democratic chances to gain seats in Congress and possibly win General Assembly majorities in a very strong year. Republicans who run the legislature began advancing on Wednesday new congressional and legislative plans to be approved in some form by a Friday deadline set by the state Supreme Court. Justices this month struck down maps enacted in November, declaring them partisan gerrymanders that violated the state constitution. Analyses of recent election results still give the edge to Republicans with these maps, but Democrats likely would fare better.