Pardoned Kushner pal pleads guilty to cyberstalking charges

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A former newspaper editor who received a pardon from former President Donald Trump has pleaded guilty to state cyberstalking charges in New York. The plea Wednesday by Ken Kurson is part of a deal that could eventually see the case dropped. Manhattan prosecutors said they will withdraw misdemeanor counts of attempted computer trespass and attempted eavesdropping in a year if he performs 100 hours of community service and stays out of trouble. Kurson is a friend of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. He was charged in August with hacking his wife’s online accounts and sending threatening, harassing messages to several people amid heated divorce proceedings in 2015.