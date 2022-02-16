Parent in college bribery scandal gets 15 months in prison

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A former Staples Inc. executive has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison in the sprawling college admissions bribery scandal. It’s longest sentence so far handed down in the case. John Wilson was convicted of trying to bribe his three children’s way into elite universities He was convicted on fraud and bribery charges in October. During the trial, prosecutors honed in on the FBI wiretaps to show that Wilson was in on the scheme. In one conversation, Wilson asked the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme if there was a “two-for-one special” for twins.