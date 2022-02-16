Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:15 PM

Police: Love triangle led to Hawaii acupuncturist’s killing

KTVZ

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER
Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Police say a love triangle led to the killing of a Hawaii acupuncturist. Eric Thompson is charged with murder in the January death of Jon Tokuhara. Police say Tokuhara and Thompson’s wife had an affair. Police arrested Thompson on Valentine’s Day after an investigation, which included surveillance footage of Thompson at Tokuhara’s office and Instagram messages between Thompson’s wife and Tokuhara about their intimate relationship. One of Tokuhara’s patients told police she was the couple’s teacher when they were high school sweethearts and introduced Thompson’s wife to the acupuncturist for help with pain back and fertility issues. Thompson posted $1 million bond and couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content