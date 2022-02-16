Police probing mall fight where Black youth was handcuffed

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey are investigating an incident in which a Black teen was handcuffed after a mall fight with a white youth, who was directed to sit down on a couch. A video posted online shows the two teens arguing inside the Bridgewater Commons Mall then pushing each other and throwing punches, before both fall onto the floor. When police officers arrive to separate the two, one officer can be seen pinning the Black teen to the ground and handcuffing him. Meanwhile, the white teen was pushed onto a couch. Bridgewater police and the Somerset County prosecutor’s office are investigating. Messages were left with both Wednesday.