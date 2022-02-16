Police ticketing, warning truckers to leave Canada’s capital

By ROB GILLIES and WILSON RING

Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Police in Canada’s capital are telling protesting truckers who’ve paralyzed the city for more than two weeks that it’s time to leave. Ottawa police began handing out notices Wednesday near the Parliament building and telling protesters that they must leave the area now. The protesters decrying vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-19 precautions have jammed the streets of the capital since last January. The warnings from police come just days after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave authorities clearance to ban the blockades and tow away the trucks.