Putin hosts leader of Brazil for talks amid Ukraine crisis

By DASHA LITVINOVA and MAURICIO SAVARESE

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has hosted his Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro for talks in Moscow and hailed ties between the two countries, which he described as “friendship and mutual understanding.” Bolsonaro’s first trip to Russia on Wednesday came at a point of soaring tensions between Moscow and the West fueled by fears that Russia plans to invade Ukraine. He went ahead with it despite doubts that both Brazilian and U.S. officials expressed about its timing. The two leaders didn’t mention Ukraine or Russia’s demands for security guarantees precluding NATO expansion eastward during their opening remarks or at the news conference after the talks.