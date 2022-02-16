Scotland, Wales to offer COVID vaccine to all children 5-11

By SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s government has confirmed that it will offer a coronavirus vaccine to all children from 5 to 11 years old. Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon said Wednesday that officials have taken advice from the U.K.’s vaccination advisory committee. Sturgeon’s statement came a day after Wales announced a similar plan to immunize younger children against COVID-19. Scotland and Wales are so far the only parts of the U.K. that have said they will offer vaccines to the entire 5 to 11 age group. Around 85% of the over-12 population in the U.K. has been fully vaccinated, but the country has lagged behind the United States and European countries such as France and Italy in vaccinating children.