Sudan police say 10 killed in collision between 2 buses

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan police say a collision between two passenger buses has killed 10 people in a central province. The police say the crash took place Wednesday in the town of Bara in North Kordofan Province on a highway linking the capital of Khartoum with the Darfur region. At least 30 others were injured, some of them critically. Traffic accidents are common in Sudan, often the result of badly maintained roads and poor enforcement of traffic laws. Automobile accidents killed around 11,500 people in Sudan in 2019, the latest data available. That’s according to the World Bank.