Swiss lift most COVID-19 restrictions as infections decline

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland has announced plans to lift most restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic, including ending health checks on incoming travelers and requirements to show COVID passes to gain entry to many public venues. The government said as of Thursday, mask-wearing and the use of COVID-19 passes will no longer be required to enter shops, restaurants, cultural venues and other public settings and events. The requirement to wear masks in the workplace and a work-from-home recommendation will also end. The measures also will mean an end to the government’s economic support for business hit hard by the pandemic.