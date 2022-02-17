Possible tornado topples trees in central Alabama

LEEDS, Ala. (AP) — A possible tornado has passed through central Alabama as a severe storm toppled trees and left thousands of people without power. The twister was reported in the Birmingham suburb of Leeds, where a tree fell onto a mobile home while a couple was inside Thursday evening. Resident Chris McClendon told WBRC-TV he arrived home to find the tree on his neighbors’ mobile home. McClendon says he was able to help free a woman who was trapped inside. Leeds Mayor David Miller said there have been reports of damage in the area, but no serious injuries were reported.