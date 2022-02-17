US Senate approves resolution for Ukraine, warning Russia

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Senate is sending a show of support for an independent Ukraine. A resolution approved unanimously late Thursday also warns Russia not to invade its neighbor. The action comes amid new fears of a possible Russian invasion that could spiral toward a European war. President Joe Biden says there’s “every indication” of a possible attack. U.S. officials have outlined stark scenarios of President Vladimir Putin’s potential plans as Russian troops remain massed at the Ukraine border. The resolution from the senators does not carry the force of law but puts the Senate on record supporting Ukraine and condemning Russian aggression.