A mild US flu season is waning, but is it really over?

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — This winter’s mild flu season has faded to a trickle of cases in much of the U.S., but health officials say they are not ready to call it over. The latest federal data show a decline in flu infections since the beginning of the year. But second waves of influenza are not unusual in flu seasons, some experts cautioned. COVID-19 cases also have been falling, leading to a decline in mask wearing and behaviors that may have been keeping flu down this winter. As people are less cautious, flu or other respiratory viruses can surge, they said.