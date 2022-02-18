Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 8:02 AM

A mild US flu season is waning, but is it really over?

KTVZ

By MIKE STOBBE
AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — This winter’s mild flu season has faded to a trickle of cases in much of the U.S., but health officials say they are not ready to call it over. The latest federal data show a decline in flu infections since the beginning of the year. But second waves of influenza are not unusual in flu seasons, some experts cautioned. COVID-19 cases also have been falling, leading to a decline in mask wearing and behaviors that may have been keeping flu down this winter. As people are less cautious, flu or other respiratory viruses can surge, they said.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content