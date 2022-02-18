Afghanistan’s Taliban detain Brits, American; reason unclear

By KATHY GANNON

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. and British governments, as well as a family member, say Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have detained several British citizens and an American. A statement Friday by the British government said there are a number of the country’s nationals in Taliban custody. The statement did not identify the detainees. U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN on Sunday that the government is working to get the American released. The wife of Peter Jouvenal, a dual British and German citizen, told The Associated Press her husband was picked up in Kabul on Dec. 13. Hassina Syed said Jouvenal had held several meetings with Taliban officials before being detained.