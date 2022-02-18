Detroit Zoo’s massive penguin center reopens after 2 years

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Zoo’s massive penguin center has reopened to the public more than two years after it was shuttered to repair faulty waterproofing. Visitors were welcomed inside the Polk Penguin Conservation Center this week for the first time since the facility closed in 2019. It’s billed as the world’s largest penguin center. The Polk Center opened in 2016 and was an immediate hit, featuring two tunnels where visitors could watch four species of penguins swim above and around them. Three years later, the zoo closed the $30 million Polk Center after officials said 9 gallons of water were seeping into the facility and being pumped out daily.