Dog fatally mauls volunteer at Florida shelter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A large dog fatally mauled a longtime volunteer at a Florida animal shelter who was trying to help it acclimate to humans after it was found in the Everglades. Pam Robb died in Thursday’s attack at the 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida shelter near Fort Lauderdale. Robb’s wife, Angie Anobile, said Robb had been working with the female mixed-breed dog since it arrived about a month ago. She said the dog pulled Robb to the ground by the arm and attacked her. The shelter had rescued the 100-pound dog about a month ago and had named her Gladys. The dog is now in the custody of animal control officials.