German woman charged with membership in Islamic State group

BERLIN (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Germany say they have formally charged a German woman with membership in a foreign terrorist organization for traveling to Syria with her young son to join the Islamic State group. Prosecutors said Friday that Verena M., whose surname wasn’t released for privacy reasons, has also been indicted on charges of child endangerment, breaching her duty of care as a parent and breaking arms control laws. She was captured by Kurdish forces in 2019 and brought back to Germany two years later.