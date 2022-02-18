Hong Kong postpones leader election amid COVID-19 outbreak

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong will postpone elections for its next leader until May 8 as the city grapples with a worsening coronavirus outbreak with thousands of new infections daily. Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam said Friday the elections would be moved six weeks from March 27, noting that holding the polls as originally scheduled would pose “public health risks” even if a committee of only 1,462 voters are involved. So far, only one candidate — businessman and film producer Checkley Sin — has confirmed his intention to run. Lam also said that there were plans to test the entire city of Hong Kong but denied that the city would be put under strict lockdown.