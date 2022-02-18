In Ukraine’s volatile east, a day of shelling, outages, fear

By LORI HINNANT

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Shells struck by the hundreds along the tense front lines in eastern Ukraine. Drones monitoring a fragile cease-fire lost their way when the GPS signal they rely on was jammed. Then the cellphone network went dark. In a sliver of land where pro-Russian separatists have battled for years against Ukrainian government forces, a group of international monitors tasked with keeping the peace reported more than 300 explosions in 24 hours ending Thursday. As the world warily watches Russian troops massing near Ukraine’s borders for signs they’re preparing to invade, Western officials have warned that the spark could come from the volatile east. The U.S. has said the simmering conflict there could provide cover or an excuse for Russia to roll across the border.