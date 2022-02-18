Notorious eyecare fraudster nabbed 3rd time on fraud charges

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A notorious fraudster who cheated online eyeglass customers nationwide and harassed some of them with grisly threats has been arrested for a third time for operating his businesses illegally while hiding his identity. Vitaly Borker was arrested Friday on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. He awaited an initial appearance in Manhattan federal court. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement that Borker reverted back to his crimes just after he was released from federal prison in November 2020. Defense attorney Dominic Amorosa says Borker plans to plead not guilty.