Pennsylvania man accused of torturing employee in Iraq

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man is accused of torturing an employee in Iraq after the worker raised concerns about a weapons project in that country. Under a superseding indictment returned Tuesday, federal prosecutors accused 53-year-old Ross Roggio of Stroudsburg with suffocating the victim with a belt, threatening to cut off one of the victim’s fingers and directing Kurdish soldiers to inflict pain and suffering on the victim. Roggio and the Roggio Consulting Company were previously charged in 2018 with illegally exporting firearms parts and tools from the United States to Iraq as part of a weapons project in Kurdistan.