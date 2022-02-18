Ryan Michelle Bathé jumps into spotlight with ‘The Endgame’

By ALICIA RANCILIO

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Ryan Michelle Bathé is ready for the spotlight with her new series “The Endgame,” debuting Feb. 21 on NBC. Bathé plays Val Turner, an FBI agent who faces off against an international arms dealer named Elena Federova, portrayed by Morena Baccarin. In the pilot, the captured arms dealer treats law enforcement as pawns in her game of chess but concedes that Turner is a formidable opponent. Quickly viewers will notice these two characters seem to have way more going on than meets the eye, which will play out over the course of the season. Bathé says the thriller series starring two women is “a huge step” for network television.