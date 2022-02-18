Six African countries to receive mRNA vaccine technology

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia will be the first African countries to receive the technology required to produce mRNA vaccines on the continent. The six countries were announced Friday at the EU-African Union summit in Brussels. They will receive the technology from the WHO’s global mRNA vaccine hub based in South Africa to help them start producing vaccines as soon as possible. In a bid to help poor countries produce their own vaccine, the World Health Organization last year teamed up with local companies and scientists to replicate the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines.