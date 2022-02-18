Snowstorm pileup shuts interstate in Illinois for 2nd day

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — A pileup involving about 100 cars, trucks and big rigs during a blinding snowstorm has shut down a 17-mile stretch of central Illinois interstate. Illinois State Police Trooper Haylie Polistina says Interstate 39 north of Bloomington was closed Friday as crews worked to untangle the nine passenger vehicles and 19 commercial vehicles as well as retrieve dozens more that slid Thursday off the icy roadway. There were no reports of injuries in the crashes, which happened as winds gusting up to 40 mph cut visibility during a storm that swept through the Midwest and other parts of the country. State police say authorities were able to escort all the stranded motorists to warming centers.