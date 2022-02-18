UK warns people to stay home as it braces for 90 mph winds

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris. The U.K.’s second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England on Friday. The national weather forecasting office says Storm Eunice is likely to cause significant disruption and dangerous conditions, with gusts that may exceed 90 miles per hour in highly exposed coastal areas. A lower level amber warning for gusts up to 80 mph covers the whole of England from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. A number of tourist attractions, including the London Eye, Legoland and Warwick Castle are temporarily closing.