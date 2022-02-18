Verdict due in child’s murder trial that gripped France

NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY

Associated Press

GRENOBLE, France (AP) — After three weeks of riveting testimony, a verdict is expected in the trial of a former soldier accused of murdering an 8-year-old girl during a wedding celebration in a French Alpine town. Prosecutor Jacques Dallest is seeking the maximum of life in prison for Nordahl Lelandais who is accused of kidnapping and killing Maelys de Araujo in 2017 after luring her into his car as wedding guests partied. Lelandais, convicted in a soldier’s death, broke down in court and admitted to luring the young girl into his car and striking her violently. He apologized before the court recessed on Friday to consider the verdict.