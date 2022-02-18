Water traps 3 Polish researchers in Austrian cave

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Austria say a rescue team is trying to reach three Polish researchers who got trapped when water from melted ice or snow entered the cave where they were working. Officials in Salzburg said a rescue operation was launched late Thursday in the Lamprechtsofen cave near the village of St. Martin bei Lofer. They say unusually warm temperatures caused the meltwater to enter the cave, making it dangerous for the researchers to leave. Authorities said Friday they haven’t been able to make contact with the researchers yet but described the trio as “complete professionals.” A local official says the has rescue alcoves with blankets and emergency equipment.