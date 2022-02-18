Williams confirmed to lead US Fish and Wildlife Service

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The former director of Montana’s wildlife agency has been confirmed to lead the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The U.S. Senate confirmed Martha Williams’ nomination Thursday night with a voice vote. The agency is responsible for protecting species listed under the Endangered Species Act and oversees national conservation efforts. Those efforts include fisheries, hatcheries, migratory birds, ecological services and federal wildlife refuges. Williams has essentially served as acting director since she was named principal deputy director in January 2021. Williams has said climate change is the most challenging issue she expects to deal with.