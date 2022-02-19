2 killed, several injured in shooting in southeast Missouri

CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed and several people were injured in a shooting in southeast Missouri. Robert Hearnes, director of the Charleston Department of Public Safety, said the shooting occurred about 1 a.m. Saturday at a building that a group had rented for a party in Charleston. He says people began shooting inside the building and up to 15 people were injured. Their conditions were not immediately available. Charleston is a town of about 5,000 residents in Mississippi County in the state’s far southeastern Bootheel region. No other information was immediately available.