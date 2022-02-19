Actor Lindsey Pearlman found dead after going missing in LA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say actor Lindsey Erin Pearlman, who had roles in “General Hospital,” “American Housewife” and other shows, was found dead days after she was reported missing in Los Angeles. Police had sought the public’s help in finding the 43-year-old, who was last seen around noon last Sunday. Police say her body was found Friday morning when officers responded to a call for a death investigation in a residential neighborhood of Hollywood. ABC 7 reports the county coroner’s office later determined the deceased individual was Pearlman. The cause of death and the circumstances of her disappearance remain under investigation. Pearlman was originally from Chicago.