Baltimore prosecutor calls charges against her ‘malicious’

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s top prosecutor has asked a federal judge to dismiss an indictment against her, alleging that the prosecution has been driven by “malicious personal, political, and even racial animus.” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby was indicted last month on charges of perjury and making false mortgage applications in the purchase of two Florida vacation homes. She has pleaded not guilty. In a motion to dismiss filed by her attorney Friday, Mosby alleges that the prosecution against her is the culmination of a long-running crusade to ruin her political career. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney Office in Maryland did not immediately reply to requests for comment.