Woman accused of decapitating son will undergo mental tests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 35-year-old Kansas City woman charged with decapitating her 6-year-old son will undergo a mental health evaluation. KSHB-TV reports that the prosecution of Tasha Haefs was suspended Thursday after a mental health evaluation was ordered. Authorities say officers who were called to a home in eastern Kansas City on Tuesday found Karvel Stevens dead and Haefs with blood on her. Police say they went to the home after a woman called and said the devil was trying to attack her. Haefs has been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action,