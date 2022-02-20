F-5 fighter plane crash kills 3 in Iran’s northwest

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state-run news agency reports that a fighter jet has crashed into a stadium in a city in northwest Iran. The IRNA report on Monday said that two pilots and a civilian were killed. The F-5 fighter crashed into a stadium in residential area of Tabriz, a city of 1.6 million residents. Authorities are investigating the incident, the report said. Iran’s air force has an assortment of U.S.-made military aircraft purchased before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It also has Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes. Decades of Western sanctions have made it hard to maintain the aging fleet.