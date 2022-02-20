Inflation pinch: Moroccans protest soaring fuel, other costs

By TARIK EL-BARAKAH

Associated Press

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Thousands of Moroccans have staged nationwide protests to complain about the soaring prices of fuels and other essential commodities. Sunday’s demonstrations coincide with the 11th anniversary of the wave of protests known as Feb. 20 movement, inspired by the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011. In the capital of Rabat, a protest took place outside the parliament building. Police were deployed in force around the protest site. Smaller demonstrations broke out in other cities where protesters demanded that government immediately intervene to improve the people’s purchasing power. The Moroccan government blames the spike in prices of basic goods on global financial stresses.