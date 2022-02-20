Officers’ trial in Floyd killing enters possible final week

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with civil rights violations in George Floyd’s killing is entering what may be its final week. Testimony resumes Monday with Thomas Lane expected to take the stand at some point this week. J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao had their turns last week. The three men are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Floyd died under then-Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee on May 25, 2020. Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene. Prosecutors say the men disregarded their training. Defense attorneys have said training was inadequate and have attacked a department culture they said taught deference to senior officers like Chauvin.