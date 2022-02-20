Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff’s sister, husband found dead

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have identified a couple found dead in what investigators said was an apparent murder-suicide in Florida as the sister of Wall Street fraudster Bernie Madoff and her husband. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday identified the couple as 87-year-old Sondra Wiener of Boynton Beach and her 90-year-old husband, Marvin. They were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon inside their residence. Madoff was infamously known for orchestrating a massive Ponzi scheme that wiped out people’s fortunes and ruined charities. He was sentenced to 150 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2009 to fraud and other charges and died while incarcerated at age 82 last year.