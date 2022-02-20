Some school systems pause diversity programs amid pushback

By CAROLYN THOMPSON and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH

Associated Press

Educators say they are feeling the impacts of deep ideological divides around issues of diversity and equity in schools. After George Floyd’s killing at the hands of police in 2020, many school districts stepped up efforts to make schools more comfortable, inclusive places for students and staff of all backgrounds. But intense debate over how schools deal with race is leading some districts to rethink and in some cases reverse plans. Some teachers have begun canceling certain lessons. But the influence on school districts’ broader diversity, equity and inclusion programs has wider implications for hiring and how school systems prioritize spending money.